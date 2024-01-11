California faces $37Billion budget crisis as Gavin Newsom proposes slashing climate change programs, housing and clean energy spending for state

California Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed slashing climate change, housing and clean energy programs in the state to plug an estimated $38billion deficit.

The Democrat, 56, released details of California’s new $291billion state spending plan for the 2024-25 budget year on Wednesday.

The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office predicted last month that California’s budget deficit would be $68 billion but Newsom said it was much lower.

He proposed covering the financial shortfall by tapping $13billion from reserves, trimming $8.5billion from programs, deferring some spending to the future and spreading it out over more years.

Newsom’s plan includes $8.5 billion in spending cuts, with about half of those cuts spread across various housing and climate programs. Liberals have long pushed climate change and housing programs as part of their agenda.

