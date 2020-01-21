NY POST

A California man killed three teens when he intentionally rammed his car into theirs, authorities said. Anurag Chandra, 42, of Corona, was arrested shortly after the late Sunday crash that sent a Toyota Prius into a tree in Temescal Valley, where cops found his white Infiniti sedan with front-end damage, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reports. “It was an intentional act,” California Highway Patrol Lt. David Yokley told reporters Monday. “Our investigation led us to believe Mr. Chandra intentionally rammed the Prius, causing the driver to lose control. The investigation has now changed from a hit-run collision to homicide.”

READ MORE AT THE NY POST