NEW YORK POST:

Three deputies in California gunned down a man just after he fatally shot his girlfriend, disturbing new video shows.

The footage, released Thursday by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, shows deputies opening fire on Earnest Easterling, 25, moments after he shot Chanell Brown, 23, during a verbal altercation on Oct. 27 in Carmichael, the Sacramento Bee reports.

“You got the police called on me,” Easterling told Brown on surveillance footage captured before he killed her. “I didn’t do sh-t!”

Easterling then told Brown that he planned to shoot her when cops responded to the scene, video shows.