PJ MEDIA:

During the California Democratic Party Convention on Saturday, 2020 presidential candidate and former governor of Colorado John Hickenlooper was not well received by the crowd, especially when he warned them about their party’s radical leftward shift. “If we want to beat Donald Trump and achieve big progressive goals, socialism is not the answer,” Hickenlooper told them before being met with a chorus of jeers. “If we’re not careful, we’re going to end up helping to re-elect the worst president in American history.”

Well, it’s a little late for that, but clearly, the convention of the radical base of California Democrats wasn’t won over by his anti-Trump rhetoric to see past his more moderate views, and clearly have a different candidate in mind for their party’s nomination.

Members of the audience began flashing their “Bernie 2020” signs as Hickenlooper attempted to win back the audience by pledging to take on the National Rifle Association. Another attendee flashed the former governor the middle finger.

Hickenlooper ended his remarks to more boos as he criticized “Medicare for all,” saying it would be improper to kick tens of millions of Americans off their employer-backed healthcare plans. Instead, Hickenlooper said he supports a public option as a compromise, then was forced to end his speech as music began playing.