State is dead-last in percentage of shots utilized

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout in California – the most populous state in the U.S. – is proceeding at a slower pace than most, if not all, other states.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that California has received 4.7 million doses of the vaccine – but it has only administered 1.8 million doses.

The data show it is doling out doses at a rate of roughly 4,565 per 100,000 people, which is slower than Texas, New York, Florida, Connecticut, Michigan, Georgia, and many others.

Data from Bloomberg ranks California dead-last among all 50 U.S. states in terms of the percentage of shots utilized (37.3%).

The CDC data suggests a slightly higher percent utilization rate of 38.2%.

About 3.4% of the state’s roughly 40 million residents have received a dose, according to The Los Angeles Times, ranking it 51 out of 59 states and U.S. territories. The publication’s data shows California behind just Missouri, Nevada and Alabama in terms of the number of first doses distributed.

A spokesperson for Newsom’s office did not return Fox News’ request for comment on the pace of the rollout.

As previously reported by Fox News, Newsom recently applauded the state over its vaccine program, saying it had administered more than 40% of its vaccine doses to frontline workers and the state’s most vulnerable residents.

But Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., characterized Newsom’s handling of the vaccine distribution as “inept” during an interview with Fox News last weekend.

