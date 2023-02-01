A group of California police officers shot and killed a double amputee on Thursday as he tried to run away from them on his stumps after jumping out of his wheelchair.

The three cops from Huntington Park Police Department were filmed firing at least eight shots at Anthony Lowe Jr., a 36-year-old father-of-two.

His family say he lost the lower halves of his legs recently after an altercation with police in Texas.

Lowe Jr. had just stabbed someone unprovoked, according to the police department, and was trying to run away from two officers on Thursday.

First, they tried to Tase him, chasing him as he ran down the sidewalk, away from the wheelchair he had leaped from.

