NEW YORK POST:

Graphic video released Thursday shows a crazed gang member using two large knives to slash a female office worker during a stabbing rampage in Southern California in which he allegedly killed four people.

The 54-year-old woman can be seen sitting in a small insurance office when a man in a blue hoodie comes up to her and pulls out the blades, in the horrifying footage released by Garden Grove police.

The woman can be seen throwing up her arms to shield herself as the maniac repeatedly stabs her — before eventually fleeing to crouch behind a nearby desk.

Meanwhile, the psycho appears to grab something from the office before making a run for it.