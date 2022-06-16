NEW YORK POST:

The suspect who gunned down two cops at a motel about 20 minutes outside Los Angeles Tuesday was on probation for illegally carrying a gun and had been banned from packing heat since 2011.

Justin Flores, 35, allegedly slayed El Monte Police Cpl. Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana and was killed in the firefight when the officers responded to a report of a stabbing.

Flores had served two prison terms for burglary and car theft and pleaded no contest to possessing a firearm as a felon last winter, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The weapons charge could have sent the career criminal back to prison for three years, but instead he was sentenced to two years’ probation and 20 days of time served, the paper said.

A day before the shooting, Flores’ probation officer filed for a revocation hearing after the suspect allegedly assaulted his girlfriend last week, violating his probation, according to the report.

