A female freshman college student in California who has 12 years of karate training fought off an attacker wearing a skeleton mask, while two of her male peers rushed out of a window to assist her.

“He punches me in the face, I hit the trash can behind me,” the victim, who wished to remain anonymous, told Fox 11 of the attack at Chapman University.

The incident reportedly unfolded on Chapman’s campus in Orange as the 18-year-old freshman was FaceTiming her boyfriend at a picnic table outside her dorm on Friday. The suspect allegedly attacked her, and then sexually assaulted her.

The victim is a blackbelt in karate with 12 years of experience and chased the suspect out of the area.

“Somehow, he got off me and I chased him up the stairs cursing him out,” the victim said.

“At first, it reminded me of the Scream, sort of, because the eyes were blacked out,” she said, referring to the suspect wearing a skeleton mask during the attack. “I couldn’t see any eyes. I specifically remember the skeleton part on top and mouth being blacked out as if he was wearing the full thing and had a mask on too.”

