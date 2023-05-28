NY Post

A 12-year-old boy who wanted a challenge graduated from a California college last week, where he was presented with a historic five degrees. The pre-teen, Clovis Hung, is the youngest person to graduate from Fullerton College, the university said. Hung started attending the school in Fall 2020, when he was just 9 years old and his mother had pulled him out of traditional public school claiming her son was highly self-motivated and goal-oriented. “Clovis is super inquisitive, mature, diligent, self-disciplined, and highly motivated,” Hung’s mother, Song Choi, said in a statement released by the school. “He is also very curious and traditional public schools could not satisfy his curiosity, therefore, the best option was college.” Fullerton offers “The Special Admit program” which allowed Hung to take courses at the school while he also completed the homeschool curriculum taught by his mother.

