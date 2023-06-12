A proposed amendment to a California bill would brand parents who refuse to affirm their own child’s gender as ‘abusive,’ and could result in loss of custody.

Proposed by Democratic Assemblymember Lori Wilson and state Senator Scott Weiner (who last year suggested “offering Drag Queen 101 as part of the K-12 curriculum, introduced a bill that grants judicial leniency to certain pedophiles, and who was accused of a hate-crime hoax), AB957 amends the state Family Code addressing the “health, safety and welfare of the child” in every household.

As the Daily Mail notes, if passed, the law could result in children being removed from their parents’ home if family members are deemed ‘anti-LGBTQ+.’

The bill was originally passed on May 3, but was Amended June 3. by Weiner where it will need to pass again with revisions.

Under the code, courts would be given complete authority to remove children from their homes if their parents refuse to affirm their gender. It would also require schools, churches and other organizations to follow suit or face repercussions for ‘impacting the health, safety and welfare of [a] child.’

