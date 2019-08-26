Sacramento Bee:

A proposal meant to protect kids from unnecessary discipline by banning expulsions for disobedience in California schools passed out of the Assembly this week, moving closer to becoming a law.

The Assembly voted 58-17 for Senate Bill 419, which now moves back to the Senate for a vote on amendments before it goes to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Under the amended SB 419, schools would be prohibited from suspending any student from kindergarten to eighth grade “who disrupts school activities or otherwise willfully defies the valid authority of supervisors, teachers, administrators, or school officials,” beginning July 1, 2020.

