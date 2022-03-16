THE WALL STREET JOURNAL:

A pair of California lawmakers introduced a bill that aims to hold technology companies liable for social-media addictions that may affect children.

The bill would let parents and guardians sue platforms that they believe addicted children in their care through advertising, push notifications and design features that promote compulsive use, particularly the continual consumption of harmful content on issues such as eating disorders and suicide.

It would hold companies accountable regardless of whether they deliberately designed their products to be addictive.

The bill, called the Social Media Platform Duty to Children Act, was introduced Tuesday by State Assembly members Jordan Cunningham, a Republican, and Buffy Wicks, a Democrat. It arrives less than a month after Mr. Cunningham and Ms. Wicks put forward another bill, the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act, which would force owners of web products to limit the collection of California children’s data, better protect them from other users, simplify convoluted privacy settings and agreements, and curtail addictive interfaces.

