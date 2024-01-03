California-based alternative healer, 60, denies manslaughter after diabetic grandmother, 71, died during ‘slapping therapy’ workshop at country hotel

An alternative healer has pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter by gross negligence of a grandmother who died while attending a slapping therapy workshop at a country hotel.

Danielle Carr-Gomm, 71, died at Cleeve House in Seend, Wiltshire, where she was taking part in a workshop to help her diabetes on October 20, 2016.

The workshop is understood to involve paida lajin therapy, which sees patients being slapped or slapping themselves repeatedly.

Mrs Carr-Gomm, from Lewes, East Sussex, was previously said by her family to have embraced alternative and holistic medicine and therapies.

