FOX NEWS:

A police officer who talked to his wife just before rushing into the bar to save lives and a 22-year-old set to join the Army were among the people killed inside a popular California bar Wednesday night.

At least 12 people were killed when a gunman walked into Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, threw smoke bombs and opened fire. The gunman, identified as a Marine veteran, was also found dead.

In addition to the dead, one other person was wounded by gunfire, and as many as 15 others suffered minor injuries from jumping out of second-floor windows or diving under tables, authorities said.

The attack on the bar – a college favorite and was hosting a country music event – was the nation’s deadliest shooting since 17 students and teachers were killed at a Parkland, Florida, high school nine months ago. It also came less than two weeks after a gunman massacred 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.