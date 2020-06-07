Fox News:

Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, 38, was fatally shot during the confrontation in Ben Lomond, an unincorporated area, Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said.

A second deputy was injured, and a third officer from the California Highway Patrol was shot in a hand, the sheriff said.

Gutzwiller was a married father of one child with a second child on the way, Hart told FOX 2 of the San Francisco Bay Area.

“Words cannot express the pain we feel for Damon and his family,” Hart told the station. “Today, we lost a hero.”

The suspect, identified as Steven Carrillo, 38, was shot during his capture and was being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff added.

The deputies responded to a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. after a caller said a suspicious van had guns and bomb-making devices inside, Hart said.

