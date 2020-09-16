New York Post:

A California city manager is under fire for posting that “chickens come home to roost” on Twitter after the ambush shooting of two Los Angeles deputy sheriffs over the weekend — prompting a swift rebuke from city officials there.

Lynwood City Manager Jose Ometeotl, who has since made his Twitter account private, posted the troubling message with a photo of civil rights leader Malcolm X — and a rant that said, in part, “the fact that someone randomly opened fire on deputies is to be expected.”

“I will say that communities like Compton have been plagued by deputy gangs that inflict fear and violence in the community,” said the post, retweeted by Fox11 correspondent Bill Melugin.

“These deputies murdered, framed and stole from the community just because they could,” Ometeotl wrote.

