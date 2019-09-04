CAMPUS REFORM:

Riverside Superior Court in California ruled in favor of a professor who claims he was fired from teaching at Moreno Valley College for including conservative viewpoints on topics such as marriage, and sexuality origins in his sociology class.

But Riverside Community College District plans on appealing.

The district dismissed tenured sociology professor Eric Thompson from teaching at the school in October 2017, stating that the professor was inclined to showcase “only one view” in class, according to The Press-Enterprise. The professor posted a link to a gay-to-straight conversion therapy video for his sociology class, according to a final judgment obtained by Campus Reform, and allegedly suggested that women who had children should stay in the home and made other insensitive remarks.

Thompson denied making such statements with regard to women and the LGBT community, according to the final judgment, but argued that academic freedom protects these comments, anyway.

The local newspaper reported that Thompson was dismissed for allegedly violating the school’s diversity and inclusion policies, as well as for emailing a student who had filed a complaint against him, thus allegedly interfering with the school’s investigation.

The Riverside Community College District said it had no further comment about Thompson when contacted by Campus Reform.