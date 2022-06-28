Calif. Agencies Told to End ‘Good Cause’ Requirement for Concealed Weapons Permit  

Times of San Diego

Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta has advised California law enforcement agencies that the “good cause” requirement for issuing a concealed weapons permit is likely unconstitutional and should no longer be used. The advice came in a legal alert on Friday to “all California district attorneys, police chiefs, sheriffs, county counsels and city attorneys” and follows a U.S. Supreme Court decision on Thursday overturning New York State’s “proper cause” requirement. “It is the Attorney General’s view that the court’s decision renders California’s good cause standard to secure a permit to carry a concealed weapon in most public places unconstitutional,” wrote Bonta. “Permitting agencies may no longer require a demonstration of good cause.”

