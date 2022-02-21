BREITBART:

A black female high school student has fessed up to writing racist graffiti over two drinking fountains at her school in the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD). A community liaison for the district said the incident was “a prank that went sideways.”

The student admitted to scribbling “colored” over one drinking fountain and writing “white” above an adjacent fountain at McClatchy High School, SCUSD Community Liaison Mark Harris told KOVR. The district launched an investigation into the incident February 11 after the graffiti was discovered, the SCUSD said in a release.

MORE AT BREITBART