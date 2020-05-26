Variety:

The California Department of Public Health announced on Monday that places of worship and in-store retail shopping can reopen across the state, pending approval from the individual counties. New guidelines have also been issued in order for reopening.

Under the new guidelines, places of worship can hold religious ceremonies and funerals that limit attendance to 25% of the building’s capacity — or up to 100 attendees, whichever is lower. This is subject to approval by each county’s department of public health.

In order to reopen, churches must also establish and implement a COVID-19 prevention plan for every location, train staff on the plan, and regularly evaluate workplaces for compliance; train employees and volunteers on COVID-19; implement cleaning and disinfecting protocols; set physical distance guidelines; recommend that staff and guests wear face masks, and screen staff for temperatures and symptoms at the beginning of their shifts; and set parameters around or “consider eliminating” singing or group recitations.

Read more at Variety