CA School District Settles With Mom After School ‘Transitioned’ Daughter

A school district in the transgender “sanctuary state” of California settled for $100,000 with a mother who said her daughter was “socially transitioned” to a boy without her knowledge or consent.

Jessica Konen said the school in the Spreckels Union School District in Monterey County told her 11-year-old daughter Alicia that she could be experiencing negative emotions because she did not know who she “truly was inside,” Fox News reported on Wednesday. Subsequently, the school allegedly allowed Alicia to use the boy’s bathroom and identified her using male pronouns.

When Konen found out that the school was allegedly treating her daughter like a boy without parental knowledge or consent, she sued the district. Alicia has “since decided to re-identify as a girl, and the California single mother vowed to keep fighting for parental rights after the settlement in which she was represented by the Center for American Liberty,” according to the report.

“They need to understand their place, and they need to stay in their place. And schools nowadays, they’re awful. So, I’m going to fight this fight and keep fighting this fight,” Konen told Fox News Digital. “I am not going to allow this to keep happening to children. I feel that the fight, it has to continue.”

