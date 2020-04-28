REDSTATE.COM

In a livestreamed update on the Golden State’s response to COVID-19 this afternoon, California Governor Gavin Newsom threw down the gauntlet to sun-worshippers in his state, who he was disappointed appeared to be enjoying life over the weekend. That’s something that just can’t stand, man! Newsom began his speech with a smile, by thanking “the 40 million” Californians who “over the course of the last number of weeks have not only bent the curve….but stabilized it.” But the governor’s smile only lasted about 24 seconds, when he said this: That’s why I want to just confront the topic that is top of mind: And those are the images we saw over the weekend. Images, down in Orange County and Ventura County, on our beaches. Those images are an example of what not to see – [for] people, what not to do – if we’re going to make the meaningful progress that we’ve made in the last few weeks extend into the next number of weeks. Newsom continued: This virus doesn’t take the weekends off. This virus doesn’t go home because it’s a beautiful, sunny day around our coasts…. [Until we have a vaccine], we have to manage risks. We have to manage and augment our behavior. And that’s why I cannot impress upon you more, to those Californians watching, that we can’t see the images like we saw, particularly on Saturday in Newport Beach and elsewhere in the state of California.

READ MORE AT REDSTATE.COM