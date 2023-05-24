A person was killed in a San Francisco carjacking on Tuesday after the driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into a bus stop during a wild police chase throughout the golden city, which also injured four others including innocent bystanders.

The incident occurred around 10 am on Tuesday when the San Francisco Police Department’s south precinct responded to calls of a stolen vehicle near Folsom and Mabini St, according to Kron 4 news.

Upon arrival, officers located a matching vehicle description and enacted a pursuit which led to a police chase throughout the city, ending at 16th Street and Potrero Avenue when the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle into a group of bystanders at a bus stop, the outlet reports.

According to police, one person was killed in the crash, and four others were injured. Those injured were transported by San Francisco Fire to local hospitals and are in conditions ranging from critical to serious.

“Currently, we have a total of five victims ranging from critical to serious condition,” Jonathan Baxter of the San Francisco Fire Department said.

