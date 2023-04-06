Tragic video shows dying Cash App founder Bob Lee was ignored by bystanders as he begged for help after being stabbed in San Francisco early Tuesday.

Before succumbing to his injuries, the 43-year-old chief product officer of MobileCoin walked up to a parked car that had its hazard flashers on to try to get help, according to surveillance footage obtained by the San Francisco Standard.

Footage showed Lee lifted his shirt to show the driver his two stab wounds — but collapsed to the ground as the car drove off.

Lee called 911 at 2:34 a.m. and pleaded for help, yelling to dispatchers that he had been stabbed and needed to go to the hospital.

Police arrived less than six minutes later and found Lee unconscious with two stab wounds to the chest.

