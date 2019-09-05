NEW YORK POST:

A man hurled a half-gallon of milk at a cop while officers stood guard at a Bronx fire scene, the NYPD said Thursday.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday after cops had evacuated an apartment building at 1454 Grand Concourse as firefighters battled a blaze, according to the NYPD.

The crowd became rowdy and a man chucked a carton of milk at one of the officers — who quickly ducked out of the way.

A short 20-second video posted to Instagram, with the word art “F— the [police emoji],” shows the man toss the carton at the cops.