The New American:

“BLACK & BROWN FOLKS BUILT THIS COUNTRY

(AND WE’RE DOING IT AGAIN)

JOIN US OR GET OUT OF THE WAY!”

That was the jarring message on a giant Lamar Advertising billboard greeting commuters driving into Boise on the morning of August 13. Equally disturbing were the graphics accompanying the text: a burning police car and black and brown hands lifting up an image of the Idaho capitol dome and a “deconstructed landscape of Boise.”

Adding to the alarm were the militant in-your-face statements of spokespersons for the unknown sponsors that paid for the troubling ad. The Boise Weekly, a radical-left counterculture tabloid, said of the billboard: “It’s a strong phrase, and activist/organizer Tanisha Jae Newton said they are radically unapologetic about it.”

“This message is for folks within impacted communities to know that people recognize them and see them and their power,” Newton told the tabloid. “These communities need hope and empowerment.”

“The billboard came about,” the Boise Weekly reported, “because Newton and their friends regularly have conversations about getting their message out by ‘any means necessary,’ a nod to Malcolm X. They said they’d been looking on social media to other organizations to get new ideas, and when Newton connected with the artist Morgan Baxter, they said the plan for a billboard came together.”

For those members of the proletariat too busy working for a living, raising families, and paying taxes to study radical-left philosophy and the “woke” terminology of “progressives,” the significance of the “by any means necessary” meme might be missed. However, to LGBTQ-BLM “community organizer” Tanisha Jae Newton (shown) and her comrades, the billboard project clearly has revolutionary meaning.

The phrase “by any means necessary” comes from Marxist psychologist and Pan-African revolutionist Frantz Fanon, whose popularized screed The Wretched of the Earth many of us were required to read in college during the 1970s. It is a phrase made infamous by the Weather Underground terrorists (most notably, Barack Obama’s pal Bill Ayers), the Black Panthers, and, as noted in the Boise Weekly story above, Malcolm X. It has been adopted as an organizational name by the violent, communist-anarchist group BAMN, By Any Means Necessary, which has led riots and violent confrontations in Berkeley, Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Detroit, and other cities across the United States.

