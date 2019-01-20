Fox News

Mueller challenges allegation that the president urged perjury after media touted claim that he told Cohen to lie. BuzzFeed News investigative reporter Anthony Cormier on Sunday declined to explain why his colleague Jason Leopold claimed to have seen documents proving that President Trump had ordered his former lawyer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress — contradicting Cormier’s insistence that he had not personally seen the documents. “We can’t get into, like, the details there,” Cormier, sitting next to BuzzFeed News Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith, told CNN’s “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter. “We really can’t go any further at all, in order not to jeopardize our sources.” Leopold did not appear for the interview, which occassionally became tense as Stelter openly criticized BuzzFeed’s journalistic practices. Smith claimed Leopold, who has been out of the public view since Friday, was busy “reporting.”

