The Pulitzer Prize-winning Buzzfeed News brand is to shut down, according to a new memo to staff from the company’s CEO and founder, in order to concentrate more efforts on HuffPost.

‘We are reducing our workforce by approximately 15 percent today across our Business, Content, Tech and Admin teams, and beginning the process of closing BuzzFeed News,’ CEO Jonah Peretti said in the message.

The company is only closing its news division. The announcement came shortly after rival Business Insider reported that it is planning to lay off around ten percent of its news division.

‘While layoffs are occurring across nearly every division, we’ve determined that the company can no longer continue to fund BuzzFeed News as a standalone organization,’ Peretti continued.

The layoffs will affect 180 employees, and the workforce of the entire Buzzfeed operation will be cut by 15 percent.

