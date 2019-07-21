The Daily Caller:

Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who marked the fiftieth anniversary of his landing and walking on the moon this Friday, wants America to continue leading the world in space exploration.

Aldrin tweeted: “Just had an excellent meeting with President Donald Trump! We discussed America’s future in space, ways to address space challenges, and the need to keep exploring beyond the horizon. Keep America Great in Space!”

Aldrin was present at State of the Union address in February when Trump recognized the pilot and scientist for his historic contributions to space travel and walking on the moon.