POWERLINE:

Pete Buttigieg soared from obscurity to third place (at one time) in the Democratic race for the presidency. His candidacy struck me as interesting for about a week. Then, I realized that he’s just another left-wing Democrat, distinguished from the rest of the field primarily because he happens to be gay. And he has fallen back in the polls.

Even at its peak, the Buttigieg campaign faced a huge problem — lack of support from African-Americans. One poll I saw had him at zero percent among this cohort. You can’t make a credible run at the Democratic nomination for president with zero percent black support.

Things got even worse when an African-American in South Bend, Indiana, of which Buttigieg is mayor, was shot and killed by a white police officer. As far as I can tell, the officer acted prudently and lawfully. Reportedly, the deceased was armed and engaging in criminal behavior. But such details seldom matter either to the black community or to Democratic politicians.

Buttigieg has responded to his woes by shamelessly pandering to African-Americans. On the theory that desperate times call for desperate measures, he has proposed a “Marshall Plan” for black Americans. He calls it the “Douglass Plan.”