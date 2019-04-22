THE HILL:

Pete Buttigieg’s fast-rising 2020 presidential campaign is cutting into Beto O’Rourke’s viral mojo.

O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman who became a media phenomenon when he nearly toppled Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) last year, has been eclipsed in recent weeks by Buttigieg, the upstart South Bend, Ind., mayor who has won headline after headline and changed national perceptions about his candidacy.

As white men and two of the youngest candidates in the field, Buttigieg, 37, and O’Rourke, 46, are natural competitors.

Both candidates are seeking to convince Democrats that the party needs a generational change as they chase former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders(I-Vt.), who are both in their 70s.

The polls have been largely steady in recent weeks for all the 2020 contenders except for Buttigieg, who has seen a notable rise and now ranks third in several polls, though behind Biden and Sanders.