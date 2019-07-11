BREITBART:

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Live,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg said the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids President Donald Trump has promised will make America “less safe.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MELVIN: I also want to get your response to the news this morning of mass immigration raids set to start in cities across the country over the weekend.

BUTTIGIEG: Well, this makes America less safe. Look, I don’t think anybody disagrees that there ought to be law enforcement protecting people from danger. That’s not what this is about. This is targeting people who are caught in a broken system where there should be a pathway to citizenship. And again, in a community like mine, if rumors start going on about raids let alone if it starts actually happening, it immediately makes the community less safe, it makes people less likely to participate in the economy, less likely to talk to law enforce men when they need help dealing with something that really is a matter of danger.