Buttigeig mocked after security seen unloading bike from SUV before White House trip

A pair of SUVs then followed close behind Buttigieg as he biked toward his destination

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was accused by conservative critics of attempting to stage a photo op on Thursday after a video showed security staffers unloading his bike from an SUV near the White House.

In a video captured by CNN White House correspondent DJ Judd, the security personnel are seen removing the bike from the back of the vehicle. A pair of SUVs then followed close behind Buttigieg as he biked toward his destination.

A longer video posted by local news outlet WFMZ-TV provided additional footage of the security personnel unloading the bike. A third video uploaded by SCOTUS Blog staffer Katie Barlow showed Buttigieg biking out of the complex.

Buttigieg participated in President Biden’s first Cabinet meeting at the White House. The videos of his bike trip drew criticism and mockery from conservatives.

Dinesh D’Souza tweeted “Caught in the act”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg biked to the White House for today's Cabinet Meeting, it would appear. pic.twitter.com/XfYRB3COqm — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) April 1, 2021

