President Joe Biden called several officials during his trip to Poland on Tuesday for an update on an Ohio train crash that released toxic chemicals after his administration’s response to the derailment has come under fire from both parties.

Senator Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, called for US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, a Democrat, to be fired. Some on the left have also publicly raised concerns. That included David Sirota, a former speechwriter for Senator Bernie Sanders, who urged people to keep pressuring Buttigieg to deliver on his promises.

The administration defended Buttigieg late last week, with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying the president had “absolute confidence” in him. Buttigieg has pushed back against some critics, including Rubio, in alleging they had sided with the railroad industry’s attempt to block safety measures.

On his list were EPA Administrator Michael Regan; Ohio’s governor, Mike DeWine; Senator Sherrod Brown and Representative Bill Johnson, both of Ohio; and Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania.

The criticism of Buttigieg, from the right and left of the American political spectrum, underscores the fact that he is in an unusual position for the head of the Department of Transportation, which is usually an obscure post. He’s now at the center of a firestorm over the derailment at the same time much of Washington assumes the former presidential candidate will again seek higher political office.

There’s never been a secretary of transportation with “surefire national ticket ambitions,” said Jeff Davis, senior fellow for the independent Eno Center for Transportation, a think tank in Washington. That has Republicans trying to damage him and “progressives wanting to ding him up as insufficiently anti-business” before a possible Democratic primary.

