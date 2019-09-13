THE DAILY CALLER:

Democratic Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, implied Thursday during the Democratic Debate that supporters of President Donald Trump were also supporting racism.

Immigration activist Jorge Ramos asked Buttigieg if Trump supporters were racist citing the president’s promise to build a wall at the southern border and chants of “send her back” at one of Trump’s rallies.

“Do you think people who support President Trump and his immigration policies are racist?” Ramos asked.

“Anyone who supports this is supporting racism,” Buttigieg replied.