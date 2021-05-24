The Post Millennial:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was seen at the East Lansing dive bar Landshark over the weekend with a large group of friends in violation of her own COVID-19 orders, exclusive photos obtained by Breitbart reveal.

Whitmer was spotted among 13 people, including appointed Chief Operating Officer Tricia Foster. A friend had posted the photos to Facebook on Saturday, before deleting and then re-uploading without the governor and aid included in the new post.

The governor’s restaurant capacity order issued May 15 states that “consumption of food or beverages is permitted only in a designated dining area where patrons are seated, groups of patrons are separated by at least 6 feet, no more than 6 patrons are seated together (at a table, booth, or group of fixed seats), and groups of patrons do not intermingle.”

The executive director of Michigan Freedom Fund Tori Sachs spoke with Breitbart, saying “last week Whitmer refused to immediately end her ridiculous restrictions, like a maximum of 6 patrons per table for indoor dining.”

“Now Whitmer has once again completely disregarded her own rules. Whitmer orders rules she and her staff don’t follow themselves while Michiganders and businesses suffer. Whitmer must end her restrictions immediately,” the director continued.

UPDATE – Whitmer ‘apologizes’ after photo shows her violating COVID restrictions at bar – Whitmer apologizes after photo shows her violating COVID restrictions at bar. “Throughout the pandemic, I’ve been committed to following public health protocols. Yesterday, I went with friends to a local restaurant. As more people arrived, the tables were pushed together. Because we were all vaccinated, we didn’t stop to think about it,” Whitmer said in a statement. “In retrospect, I should have thought about it. I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize.”

