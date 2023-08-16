Businesses setting up booby traps to protect themselves in this blue city’s drug haven: recovering addict

Poverty-stricken families living in Kensington, unable to flee the crime-ridden open-air drug market, are forced to find ways to hide their children from the neighborhood’s in-your-face horrors, while businesses devise tricks to keep addicts and their oozing flesh wounds off their stoops, according to a recovering addict who managed to flee the community. “The businesses don’t last long. When they are put in the community, the community tends to tear them down,” said Frank Rodriguez. “It’s not a place for anything to thrive.”

Kensington has gained international attention for its excessive public drug use and has become a focal point for high crime and poverty in the City of Brotherly Love. The neighborhood had among the worst violent and drug crime rates citywide over a 30-day period ending Aug. 14, according to data compiled by The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I couldn’t imagine the customers to my business having to come through all this chaos just to support my business,” Rodriguez, a business owner himself, told Fox News. “Who wants to come down to this neighborhood … to shop here? Who wants to do that? Nobody.”

