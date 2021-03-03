WFAA.com:

“Businesses don’t need the state to tell them how to operate,” Abbott said.

Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement from Lubbock, saying effective Wednesday, March 10, most statewide restrictions would be lifted.

Gov. Greg Abbott is rescinding statewide face mask orders and reopening all businesses starting next Wednesday.

Abbott made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, saying that any type of business is allowed to reopen 100%. Businesses are still allowed to implement capacity limits or safety protocols.

If COVID-19 hospitalizations stay above 15% for seven straight days, a county judge may use mitigation strategies in their county, such as face masks. Judges may not enforce penalties for countywide face mask restrictions, Abbott said.

“Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations, and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed,” Abbott said.

Now is the right time for Texas to be fully reopened, Abbott said, because Texas has the ability to administer over 100,000 COVID-19 tests per day and there are antibody treatments. He said as of Tuesday, the state has under a 9% positivity rate.

More vaccines are coming to the state, including the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine. By next Wednesday, there will have been 7 million shots administered to Texans, the governor said.

“By the end of this month, every senior who wants a vaccine shot will be able to get a vaccine shot,” Abbott said.

He also said that within a few months, every Texan who wants a vaccine shot will be able to get a vaccine shot.

