The latest benchmark in a trend of year-to-year decline in business flight activity is among the lowest posted since the pandemic rebound. It is something experts predicted and does not yet mean that alarmists should be sprinting for the emergency exits.

Compared to April of last year, global flight activity in bizav operations slid 6.9%. It was a 4.3% fall from March and the year-to-year activity skid was even more pronounced in the Western Hemisphere, sagging 7.7% in North America and 16.7% in Europe, all of this according to the latest data from ARGUS TRAQPak.

Despite the plummet in year-to-year data, both numbers outperformed ARGUS forecasts. The company called for an 8.9% drop in North America and a 16.9% skid in Europe.

“Our TRAQPak forecast expected that April would be the lowest month on the calendar in 2023 and so far that has been correct,” said Travis Kuhn, senior vice president of market intelligence for ARGUS. “Overall activity trends remain strong, and we expect to see improving numbers as we move through the coming months.”

By operational category, fractional flights remain strong, growing 8.1% from last year in North America. It, however, is the only subset to show growth in the report. Part 91 flights in April lost across the board, finishing down 6.3%. Part 135 flights plummeted by 15%.

