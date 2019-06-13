THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

Devout Sikhs, practicing Muslims, Orthodox Jews and evangelical Christians working in Quebec’s public service will soon face a choice: Either honor their religious convictions or keep their jobs.

Lawmakers in Quebec’s provincial assembly are set to vote by the end of the week on a divisive measure that would ban public employees from wearing any symbol of their religion on the job, an echo of the “burqa bans” adopted by a number of European countries in recent years.

“Secularism is not contrary to freedom of religion,” Quebec Premier Francois Legault said of his government’s proposed law. For the past 10 years, Quebecois have been debating the limits of religious accommodation in the public service and now “it’s time to set the rules,” he said in a public address to the province.

The issues of secularism and religion’s role in the public square have provoked fierce debate in Quebec and other Canadian provinces and could even play a role in national elections this fall.

When the bill was introduced, liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it was “unthinkable” that “in a free society we would legitimize discrimination against citizens based on their religion,” but polls show strong majorities across Canada support what proponents call “religious neutrality” statutes.