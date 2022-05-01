Business Insider via Yahoo

Cows’ burps produce a lot of methane which accelerates climate change.

A new face mask for cattle captures the burps and converts the methane into carbon dioxide and water vapor.

The design won the prestigious Terra Cart Design Lab competition and was praised by Prince Charles.

An innovative face mask for cows, designed to reduce methane emissions and slow down climate change, has won a prestigious design award. The wearable device for cattle, created by UK-based design group Zelp, was one of the four winners of the inaugural Terra Cart Design Lab competition. Prince Charles, who launched the competition as part of his Sustainable Markets Initiative, hailed the ground-breaking design as “fascinating” at an awards ceremony in London on Wednesday, The Telegraph reported.

