USA TODAY:

Responding to questions following Thursday night’s debate in Miami,Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said that the “generational argument” made against him and former Vice President Joe Biden smacked of discrimination.

“I think that’s kind of ageism, to tell you the truth,” said Sanders when asked about the criticism that he and Biden, 76, are too old to lead the country.

“Judge people on the totality of who they are: what their ideas are, what their experience is, what their record is,” said Sanders, who at 77 is the oldest candidate running for president.

The reporter’s question he was answering had alluded to comments made on the debate stage by California Rep. Eric Swalwell, 38, who called on Biden to “pass the torch to a new generation of Americans.”

“I’m still holding onto that torch, I want to make it clear to you,” Biden replied.