ABC NEWS:

Bernie Sanders called on his fellow Democratic presidential candidates Wednesday to reject donations from health insurance and pharmaceutical industry executives during what was labeled as a “major address” in Washington, D.C., but an ABC News review of FEC records earlier in the day found that Sanders himself accepted some of the same types of donations earlier in the campaign cycle.

As part of Sanders’ “No Health Insurance and Pharma Money Pledge,” which his campaign previewed in a press release Wednesday morning ahead of the “Medicare for All” speech he delivered later in the day, the senator promised “to not take contributions from the health insurance or pharmaceutical industry.”

The pledge specifically identifies “contributions over $200 from the PACs, lobbyists, or executives of health insurance or pharmaceutical companies,” excluding what it terms “rank-and-file workers employed by pharmaceutical giants and health insurance companies.” It additionally provides a list of “companies covered by the pledge,” which are members of the America’s Health Insurance Plans association and Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America group.