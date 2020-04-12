USA Today:

For the first time ever, Burning Man is canceled.

Organizers announced Friday evening that the arts festival scheduled to start Aug. 30 in Northern Nevada’s Black Rock Desert would not take place due to global efforts to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The event draws about 80,000 people to Nevada each year, many of them from other states and countries. Burning Man is a major economic driver for the Silver State, pulling in $60 million each year, according to Burning Man’s own economic analysis.

Apart from the giant burning wooden man and the half-undressed people, Burning Man is actually about gigantic art installations.

If you’d like to see what you’re missing, here are pictures from previous years…





















Read more at USA Today