Burning Man descends into chaos as one person DIES at flooded festival after officials closed gates, ‘trapping’ 73,000 revelers in hypothermic conditions

One person has died at Burning Man in Nevada amid a weekend of rain and mud which has seen festivalgoers forced to shelter in place.The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office in northern Nevada said the death happened ‘during this rain event’ but gave few other details as to what the cause was, or the person’s identity.’As this death is still under investigation, there is no further information available at this time,’ the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Saturday night. Tens of thousands of revelers attending the event in the Nevada desert were told to stay put and conserve food and water on Saturday after a massive rainstorm turned the site into a mud pit.The final weekend of the hedonistic event ground to a halt on Friday night as freezing, mud-caked conditions took over but it even led to celebrities like Chris Rock making a bid to escape the deluge.’Do not travel to Black Rock City!.’ Burning Man organizers tweeted, referring to the desert area where the alternative festival takes place ‘Access to the city is closed for the remainder of the event, and you will be turned around’, organizers said in a statement on social media.

READ MORE