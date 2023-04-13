Several women have taken to TikTok to join the “Burn Bra Challenge” to destroy their NIKE sports bras after the sportswear giant hired transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney to flog the company’s sports bras and leggings.

A TikTok user calling herself “chatterbox.mama,” and who also describes herself as a “southern mama,” posted her “Burn Bra Challenge” on Tuesday in which she is seen setting a NIKE women’s sports top on fire as she tells viewers that she is “sick and tired” of the company pushing women around, the New York Post reported.

“All you real women out there – we are in the fight of all fights,” the woman said to her more than 140,000 followers.

“Since the 1960s, we have been fighting for the right to be women,” she added. “Nike, you should be ashamed of yourself.”

“NIKE, you should be ashamed of yourself. You chose a little boy with no breasts and some junk in his pants to represent real women,” she said, adding, “Nike, I am done with you.”

