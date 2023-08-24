Burglar chugs gasoline after cops catch him breaking into Seattle home

A gasoline-chugging burglary suspect was caught as he sat in the garage of the home he was accused of breaking into last week in Washington. Seattle Police said they received a call Friday morning as a 17-year-old girl claimed a man with a wooden stick had attempted to enter her parent’s home around 11:30 a.m.

“In fear for the life safety of the juvenile, officers breached the front door to make entry and began to search for the 17-year-old female victim and the suspect,” a statement from the Seattle Police Department read. During the search, officers heard banging coming inside the home and found the 40-year-old man sitting in the front seat of the car with a red gasoline can and hammer in his lap. As police approached the car, the suspect put a nozzle to his mouth and began drinking gasoline before placing the container back down and wiping his mouth, according to the police bodycam footage.

