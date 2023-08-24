Burglar chugs gasoline after cops catch him breaking into Seattle home

Savage Premium Subscription

A gasoline-chugging burglary suspect was caught as he sat in the garage of the home he was accused of breaking into last week in Washington. Seattle Police said they received a call Friday morning as a 17-year-old girl claimed a man with a wooden stick had attempted to enter her parent’s home around 11:30 a.m.

“In fear for the life safety of the juvenile, officers breached the front door to make entry and began to search for the 17-year-old female victim and the suspect,” a statement from the Seattle Police Department read. During the search, officers heard banging coming inside the home and found the 40-year-old man sitting in the front seat of the car with a red gasoline can and hammer in his lap. As police approached the car, the suspect put a nozzle to his mouth and began drinking gasoline before placing the container back down and wiping his mouth, according to the police bodycam footage.

READ MORE

You may like these posts