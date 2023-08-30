Burger King hit with class action for overstating size of Whopper by 35%

Burger King is being sued in a proposed class action lawsuit by customers seeking at least $5 million each after the fast food giant is claimed to have portrayed their Whopper burgers as 35% larger in advertisements.

Customers in the action have accused the fast food giant of showcasing the burgers with ingredients that ‘overflow over the bun.’

They say that these make it appear that the burgers are 35% larger and contain more than double the meat as the chain serves.

Burger King has countered that it wasn’t required to deliver burgers that look ‘exactly like the picture.’

U.S. District Judge Roy Altman in Miami said that the company must defend the claim and that it was up to jurors to ‘tell us what reasonable people think.’

READ MORE