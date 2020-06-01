THE SUN.COM

PRESIDENT Donald Trump was taken inside the White House bunker as George Floyd riots escalated across Washington D.C. Agents reportedly rushed Trump to the Presidential Emergency Operations Center (PEOC) – which was used after the 9/11 terror attacks and is equipped with secret tunnels – on Sunday night. Trump was moved to the bunker before more than 50 Secret Service agents were injured during the sixth night of violence prompted by George Floyd’s Monday death, the New York Times reported. It is located in the ground below the East Wing of the White House, but its exact placement is kept secret. The PEOC was constructed to protect Franklin D. Roosevelt during World War II and was originally built to hold out against a direct nuclear hit. The White House detailed that the PEOC can be accessed by an elevator “located behind multiple vault-type doors with biometric access control systems.” The bunker has previously been utilized by Vice President Dick Cheney during 9/11, when authorities feared that one of the hijacked planes was headed towards the White House.

